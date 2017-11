The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have won just once this season – and not at home ice at the Berglund Center yet – but head coach Sam Ftorek says he sees positive signs. The Rail Yard Dawgs are at the Berglund Center for a Thursday night game tomorrow against Knoxville and have another home game with the Ice Bears on Saturday. Hear more from Ftorek (speaking with WFIR’s Gene Marrano) at link below

11-14 Sam Ftorek chat