Dawgs back on home ice this weekend
After one more game on the road tonight, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are back on home ice at the Berglund Center for three of their next four games – beginning with one tomorrow night versus Fayetteville. Head coach Sam Ftorek says his team is ready for some home cooking. Ftorekalso says he’s still looking for a number one goaltender to step up and claim that spot for the Rail Yard Dawgs. You can hear a complete conversation with Ftorek (and WFIR’s Gene Marrano) below: