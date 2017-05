Roanoke Valley families now have a new option when saying goodbye to a loved one. Oakeys Funeral Service held a ceremony late last week to celebrate the Cremation Tribute Center at the South Chapel. Families now have the option to be present during the cremation — they can even press the button activating the crematory’s chamber doors. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd reports on a new way to be part of the cremation process:

