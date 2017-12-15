Cox “remains committed to Net Neutrality Rules”

Cox Communications – a major supplier of Internet and cable TV services in the Roanoke Valley – has issued a statement after the FCC’s decision yesterday to reverse “Net Neutrality” rules enacted during the Obama Administration.(Release from Cox Communications) “Today’s vote by the FCC to remove the Title II section of the Net Neutrality rules does not impact our commitment to Net Neutrality. We do not block, throttle or otherwise interfere with consumers’ desire to go where they want on the Internet. Cox has always been committed to providing an open Internet experience for our customers, and reversing the classification of Internet services does not change our commitment. We applaud FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for his leadership that has overturned the previous Commission’s decision to enact Title II, the 1930s-era utility telephone regulations. Reestablishing ‘light-touch’ regulation returns a level of certainty for consumer protections and future investment and innovation that spur the growth of the Internet.”