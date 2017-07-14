Corey Stewart: Virginia Republicans want a “vicious and ruthless” fighter to challenge Tim Kaine

Corey Stewart is already running for another statewide office. Stewart announced yesterday he is now running for the U.S. Senate, promising to be a “vicious and ruthless” fighter in efforts to unseat Democrat Tim Kaine. Stewart narrowly lost to Ed Gillespie last month in the GOP primary for governor, and he says it demonstrates strong core Republican support for his approach to campaigning — and government. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

