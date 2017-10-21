Contractor blamed for starting house fire, but damage is limited

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: (Roanoke County, VA—October 21, 2017) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue respondedat about 1:50p.m., on Saturday, October 21, 2017 to the 1700 block of Mountain Heights Drive in the Masons Cove area for the report of a structure fire. First arriving crews did find light smoke showing from the house. Crews from Hollins, Masons Cove, and Fort Lewis responded to the fire. There were no injuries. The five occupants of the home will not be displaced. There were no pets present at the home at the time of the fire. The fire was contained inside the wall of the house. The fire marshal’s office has investigated and determined that the fire was accidentally caused by a contractor drilling a hole through the wall of the house and striking an electrical wire. The damage to the home is estimated at $4000.