Contract awarded for US 220 improvements in Botetourt County

The Commonwealth Transportation Board today awarded a contract for nine miles of improvements along the two-lane stretch of US 220 between Eagle Rock and Iron Gate in Botetourt County. The project will cost more than $64 million, and it will include widening shoulders, adding turn lanes and straightening parts of the highway.

A design-build contract totaling $64.5 million was awarded to Faulconer Construction Company, Inc. of Charlottesville for safety improvements on an 8.9-mile stretch of Route 220 in VDOT’s Salem District. The work will begin just south of Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) and run to Route 727 (Farm Fork Road).

The project will widen shoulders, realign intersections, add turn lanes, create additional passing zones, and add raised centerline pavement markings as well as rumble strips in the center and on the edge-line of the road.

The three-phase project is expected to be complete by August 2021.