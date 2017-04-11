Conservatives urge Virginia governor to spare inmate’s life

April 11th, 2017 | Written by:

Ivan Teleguz

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – More than two dozen conservatives are the latest group calling on Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare the life of a death row inmate who claims he’s innocent. Among the conservatives urging McAuliffe to halt Ivan Teleguz’s execution in a letter is Brent Bozell III, president of the conservative media watchdog Media Research Center. Others include former Republican Virginia Attorney General Mark Earley and a former executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia. Teleguz’s execution is set for April 25. Since Teleguz’s trial, two prosecution witnesses have recanted.  The conservatives say executing a man who might be innocent would “leave a terrible stain on Virginia and our justice system.” Two Democratic state lawmakers and a group of religious leaders have also sent letters asking McAuliffe to spare Teleguz’s life.

