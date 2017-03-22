Conservative group to challenge abortion regulation changes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The conservative Family Foundation of Virginia says it plans to file a legal challenge over the way the state did away with restrictive regulations for abortion centers.The group says it notified Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration yesterday of its intention to file an administrative appeal over the health and safety regulations, which were updated in October.Foundation President Victoria Cobb says the administration violated state law in its “quest to water down” the standards.The Board of Health voted to do away with hospital-style regulations for abortion clinics imposed by the General Assembly in 2011. The vote came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tough abortion restrictions in Texas.A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.