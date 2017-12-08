CommUNITY Church headed to Houston with bikes for kids

Senior Pastor Thomas McCracken worked with CommUNITY church members in Salem and others in the valley since the floods ravaged Houston over the summer – raising enough money to buy new bicycles for children there that lost everything in many cases. The bulk of those bicycles are already in Houston, assembled and ready to be given out. In all CommUNITY Church raised enough money to purchase 750 bikes for Houston area schoolchildren. On Sunday McCracken and other church members are headed to Houston with a truck full of those bikes.

12-8 Houston Bikes-WEB