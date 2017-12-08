CommUNITY Church headed to Houston with bikes for kids

December 8th, 2017 | Written by:

Senior Pastor Thomas McCracken worked with CommUNITY church members in Salem and others in the valley since the floods ravaged Houston over the summer – raising enough money to buy new bicycles for children there that lost everything in many cases. The bulk of those bicycles are already in Houston, assembled and ready to be given out. In all CommUNITY Church raised enough money to purchase 750 bikes for Houston area schoolchildren.  On Sunday McCracken and other church members are headed to Houston with a truck full of those bikes.

12-8 Houston Bikes-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test