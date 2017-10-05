City Works (X)Po returns to Grandin Village

The 7th annual “City Works (X)Po” kicked off this morning for three days at the Grandin Theatre and the nearby Co-Lab. This is the second year that the “Big Ideas” event is based there after leaving the City Market Building. City Works (X)Po includes a mix of national and local speakers who talk about initiatives that have made their hometowns more liveable. There are also a handful of social events taking place downtown that are also open to the general public. Planning committee member Ariel Lev says a new fellowship program is meant to sustain the (X)Po’s momentum:

