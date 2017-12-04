City Council, Commission again discuss improved airport service

Roanoke City Council and the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission held a joint meeting this morning to discuss a familiar issue – how to secure more flights and lower ticket prices that keep travelers from going to other nearby airports. One topic at today’s joint meeting was the creation of a task force to include local business leaders – exploring ways to attract more flights to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Airport executive director Tim Bradshaw talked about seeking a million dollar “small community” federal grant and then matching it with local funds.

