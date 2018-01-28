City Council Candidate Joe Cobb to Host Neighborhood Conversation

Roanoke City Council candidate Joe Cobb has invited community members to a pizza dinner and conversation this Monday. “Roanokers have a lot of wisdom on how best to shape the city’s future,” said Cobb in a news release. “By having face-to-face conversations in all parts of the city, I hope to learn more about what keeps people up at night, what excites them, and what their ideas are to make this an even better place to live.”