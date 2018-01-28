City Council Candidate Joe Cobb to Host Neighborhood Conversation
Roanoke City Council candidate Joe Cobb has invited community members to a pizza dinner and conversation this Monday. “Roanokers have a lot of wisdom on how best to shape the city’s future,” said Cobb in a news release. “By having face-to-face conversations in all parts of the city, I hope to learn more about what keeps people up at night, what excites them, and what their ideas are to make this an even better place to live.”
The event will be held at Jackson Park Library and all are welcome to attend. WHERE: Jackson Park Public Library. WHEN: Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6 pm. Cobb is seeking a Democratic nomination to run in the May general election.