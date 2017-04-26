City could officially declare that it’s not a sanctuary city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – One of Virginia’s largest cities could officially declare that it’s not a “sanctuary city” for immigrants.A Hampton Roads newspaper reports that city officials in Chesapeake are considering drafting a resolution.City Councilman Robert Ike says it would send a message to undocumented workers. Others say it’s unnecessary and could send the wrong message to immigrant communities.Sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with the federal government’s enforcement of immigration laws.A federal judge in California yesterday blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order to cut off federal funding to such jurisdictions.A City Council vote would be required to adopt such a resolution in Chesapeake.