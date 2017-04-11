Christiansburg town manager hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Christiansburg’s Town Manager has been identified as the man who has been flown to the hospital this morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Virginia State Police say they found Steve Biggs just before 4 am this morning at 10 Montague Street after a 4-hour stand-off that ended when officers heard a gunshot come from inside the home. There is no word on Bigg’s condition at this time.

Continue reading for the full press release

UPDATE: Christiansburg Town Manager Steve Biggs has been hospitalized after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He has been flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Biggs, 53, began his position with the Town on July 1, 2016.

Full press release from Christiansburg Police Department: At approximately 12:07 a.m., a call was made to the New River Valley Regional 911 Center in reference to a possible suicidal subject at 10 Montague Street in Christiansburg.

Upon arrival, Christiansburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies made multiple attempts to contact the individual inside the apartment. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and evacuated the residents of the adjoining apartment units.

At approximately 3:54 a.m., officers and deputies heard one gunshot from inside the residence. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team entered the residence and located an individual with one self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The individual was transported by ambulance to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The Christiansburg Rescue Squad was on standby and personnel were able to apply first aid measures soon after entry was made into the apartment.

The Virginia State Police will be handling the investigation into the incident.