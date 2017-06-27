UPDATE: Christiansburg Police locate 12-year-old boy

UPDATE: Benjamin has been located at a residence in town and is safe.

From the Christiansburg Police Department: The Christiansburg Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy who left his home on White Pine Drive about 6:45 p.m. on June 26. Benjamin Twiggs was reported missing around 11:30 p.m., after his legal guardians were unable to successfully locate him. Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Pulaski rescue and fire personnel, along with officers from the Christiansburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, have been searching throughout the night. Virginia State Police has assisted with an air search. The boy is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 54 pounds with brown hair. He left the house in all black clothing. The search will continue today, with assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Benjamin is being asked to call the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-4343.