Chris Hurst leaves WDBJ anchor desk immediately; Robin Reed to become 6:00 PM co-anchor

WDBJ7 reports news anchor Chris Hurst will run for political office, so he can no longer serve as a news anchor. In a memo to staff members, General manager Matt Pumo says longtime Meteorologist Robin Reed will become the 6:00 pm co-anchor with Jean Jadhon starting Monday the 20th. The memo does not indicate what political office Hurst intends to seek.

I am pleased to announce that Mr. Robin Reed will become the 6pm Co – Anchor joining Jean Jadhon beginning on Monday, February 20th. Robin brings to the desk 34 years of experience at WDBJ7 and is one of the most trusted figures in our community. Joining Robin and Jean on the area’s most watched newscast will be Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts. Today was Chris Hurst’s last day at WDBJ7. Chris informed us he is running for political office and that he can no longer serve as an on-air news anchor. We wish Chris well and thank him for his years here at Your Hometown Station.