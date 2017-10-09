Charlottesville rally drew participants from 35 states

A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states. The New York-based Anti-Defamation League published its study Sunday. The league said it was able to identify about 200 of the participants who descended on Charlottesville in August. The analysis found that most participants came from the eastern U.S., but some came from as far as Alaska and Washington state. The study also found that only 7 percent of the 200 identified participants were women, and that the Charlottesville rally drew five times as many people as any other white nationalist rally in the last decade.