Charlottesville council to consider options for Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ The Charlottesville City Council will decide how it wants to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from its downtown park. Media outlets report that on Monday the council will discuss whether to sell or donate the statue. The council voted 3-2 earlier this year for its removal. Councilor Wes Bellamy called for the removal of the statue in March 2016, citing residents who feel it is culturally offensive and a symbol of white supremacy. A community panel last fall suggested that the statue be moved from Lee Park to McIntire Park. Two councilors, however, said Friday that they’re disinclined to this option. Also Monday, city officials will present to the council and public options for removing the statue. The council will also decide whether to rename both Lee and Jackson parks.