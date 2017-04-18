Charlottesville City Council votes to sell Gen. Lee statue

April 18th, 2017 | Written by:

(AP photo)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ The Charlottesville City Council has decided to sell the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in its downtown park.Media outlets report that the council voted 3-2 yesterday to sell the statue. If it doesn’t sell, the council will consider donating it.The council voted 3-2 earlier this year for its removal. Councilor Wes Bellamy called for the removal of the statue in March 2016, citing residents who feel it is culturally offensive and a symbol of white supremacy.A community panel last fall suggested that the statue be moved from Lee Park to McIntire Park. Two councilors, however, said Friday that they were disinclined to that option.

