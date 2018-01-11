Charges considered after juveniles report body found and man with gun

Officials say the call today of a man with a gun — and a body — near Ferrum College came from two juveniles and the report was unfounded. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it is not certain yet if the two will face charges. The report led to “Shelter in Place” procedures at Ferrum until it became clear there was no threat to the campus.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On January, 11, 2018 at approximately 10:00 AM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call from two juveniles reporting a man with a gun and a body in the 4000 block of Prillaman Switch Rd. Franklin County Deputies immediately responded to investigate. They were able to determine that the report was unfounded. It is not certain if the juveniles will face charges or not. This is an ongoing investigation.