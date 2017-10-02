Carilion has “incident command structure” in place for major events

Dr John Burton chairs the emergency medicine department at Carilion Clinic. As a Level 1 trauma center there’s always a mobilization plan in place. If there’s a surge of 10 to 20 patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital they can bring in extra personnel – but something approaching what happened in Las Vegas approaches an “incident command mode” says Burton. He also says months from now those in Las Vegas involved with treating the hundreds of people wounded last night will share what they experienced – and other hospital systems will learn from that.

10-2 Burton-ER for web