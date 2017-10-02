Carilion has “incident command structure” in place for major events

October 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

Dr John Burton chairs the emergency medicine department at Carilion Clinic. As a Level 1 trauma center there’s always a mobilization plan in place. If there’s a surge of 10 to 20 patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital they can bring in extra personnel – but something approaching what happened in Las Vegas approaches an “incident command mode” says Burton.  He also says months from now those in Las Vegas involved with treating the hundreds of people wounded last night will share what they experienced – and other hospital systems will learn from that.

10-2 Burton-ER for web

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test