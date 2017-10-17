Caribbean fusion arrives downtown with Caribbica Soul

October 17th, 2017 | Written by:

WFIR/Ian Price

A restaurant that’s combining Caribbean and America food has opened up in downtown Roanoke. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test