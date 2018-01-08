Car loses control, seriously injures children on sleds

SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) – Two children in Virginia have been seriously hurt after a vehicle lost control and struck a group of people sledding. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the accident occurred late Saturday afternoon near Short Pump, Virginia. Police said the Nissan Xterra SUV had lost control, flipped and rolled down an embankment before hitting the group. Several children were sledding together. Two of them were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police did not release information about the driver or the ages of the children who were injured. The crash remains under investigation.

