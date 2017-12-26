Candidate in election certified as tied asks judges to reconsider

The legal team representing Democrat Shelly Simonds – currently tied with Republican delegate incumbent David Yancey in the 94th District race – has filed a “motion for reconsideration,” contending the same three-judge panel that declared a tie in that race made a mistake by allowing a ballot to be reexamined after the official recount was concluded and gave Simonds a one-ballot edge. She spoke on a teleconference today:

Attorneys for Simonds said they did not know if or when the court would set a date to hear their motion for reconsideration; a name is scheduled to be drawn by lot tomorrow. If Simonds is chosen there will be a 50-50 split in the House; if Yancey’s name is drawn the GOP will retain a slim 51-49 edge.

Republican House leaders say “We believe the Court acted appropriately and that the integrity of the process is without question. We are reviewing the filing and determining what, if any, response we might file.”