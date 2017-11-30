Campaign in Virginia schools promotes safe holiday driving

SALEM, Va. (AP) – A new campaign is about to get underway in Virginia schools to promote safe driving by teens during the holiday season. “Steer Into The New Year, Drive Responsibly” is an effort to reduce teen fatalities during what has become a high-risk period for young drivers. Last year in Virginia, drivers aged 15 to 20 were involved in 16 fatal crashes during December, a sharp increase over December 2015, when six teen driver-involved fatal crashes occurred. The new campaign will focus on peer-to-peer influence. Students at participating high schools will be asked to sign an online safe driving pledge and share the pledge with classmates, friends and loved ones they want to keep safe during the holidays. The campaign is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out and Virginia State Police.