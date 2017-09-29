Bush, Hillary Clinton to help raise money in Virginia race

September 29th, 2017 | Written by:

Campaign 2017 WFIRRICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former President George W. Bush and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are raising money for their preferred candidates in the closely-watched Virginia governor’s race. Clinton will be the featured guest at a fundraiser for Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in New York on Oct. 4, while Bush is slated to headline a fundraiser for Republican Ed Gillespie on Oct. 16 in Alexandria. Gillespie was a senior White House adviser during Bush’s presidency. Bush has  given $50,000 to Gillespie’s campaign and political action committee. Northam is facing Gillespie in one of only two off-year gubernatorial contests in November. The swing state contest is viewed as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump’s first year in office and a preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

