Breweries, Amtrak, tennis, mountain biking and more: tourism officials say Roanoke outlook remains upbeat

The leaders of the Roanoke Valley’s tourism promotion efforts say the breweries that will open here will be big draws for visitors, as will the return of Amtrak service to Roanoke late this year. A USTA tennis tournament will come here for the first time later this year, and a “major” announcement regarding the region as a mountain biking destination is expected in 2017. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard and Vice President of Public Affairs and Development Catherine Fox joined us live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News:

02-22 Howard-Fox Live