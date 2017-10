Th e executive director for the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke – which launched “The Hope Initiative” a year ago to help those suffering from opioid addiction – is encouraged by President Trump’s “Public Health Emergency” declaration today that could free up more funds. Janine Underwood says there are not enough beds available in the valley for those that need long-term residential treatment for opioid addiction.

