Boys and Girls may expand to Villa Heights property

August 7th, 2017 | Written by:

Appearing in-studio on WFIR a few weeks ago Boys and Girls Club executive director Michelle Dykstra revealed that the afterschool and summer camp program wanted to expand past its 9th street location. That expansion may include the former Villa Heights Recreation Center in northwest Roanoke. Dykstra, also a City Council member, said today at a public meeting that Boys and Girls has an interest in the Villa Heights building – once it is renovated by Restoration Housing.

