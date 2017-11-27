Botetourt County Administrator on Fincastle expansion, development

Fincastle leaders say it’s time for the town to grow, so they’ve proposed to expand its boundaries by about 2 square miles. Town Council members say it could increase opportunities for economic development and give them more control over planning issues. If approved, the population in the smallest town in Southwest Virginia would grow by more than 200. It would be the first time Fincastle has expanded since 1772. Botetourt County administrator Gary Larrowe spoke about that change and other issues live in-studio this morning:

