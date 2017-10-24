Botetourt County business to expand

Altec Industries – which manufactures aerial lift trucks for electric utility and telecommunications companies – will expand its Botetourt County operations. Altec announced today that it will build a 65,000 square foot addition for its plant, at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. That growth means a 30 million dollar investment and 180 new jobs. The state and county have chipped in with grants totaling more than a million dollars.

“We are able to grow in Virginia and in Botetourt County because this is a pro-business environment with the logistics and infrastructure to help Altec succeed,” said John Herrig, general manager. “Altec is excited to add outstanding people to our team as we strengthen our operation to better serve our customers and the community.” “The continued success of Altec in Botetourt speaks volumes about the County and the Roanoke Region as a business location,” said Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe.