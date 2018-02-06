Botetourt Co. man dies from US 460 accident injuries

State Police say a Botetourt County man has died from injuries he received in an accident one week ago on US 460 in the Blue Ridge area. Troopers say 63-year-old George Martin made a left turn from the highway into the path of an oncoming car. Martin died yesterday. The other driver, from Alabama, was not hurt.

From State Police: BOTETOURT, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper L.W. Hodges is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on January 30, 2018 at 5:55 p.m. on Route 460 at the intersection with Hillcrest Drive in Botetourt County. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Hill Crest Drive and was struck by a 2013 Ford Fusion. The 2002 Pontiac was driven by George Thomas Martin, Jr, 63, of Blue Ridge, Va. Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. The 2013 Ford was driven by Martin L. Erwin, 57, of Birmingham, Al. Mr. Erwin was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Roanoke Memorial Hospital notified the Virginia State Police that George T. Martin, Jr. died on February 5, 2018 from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.