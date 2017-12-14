Bob Goodlatte live: Tax reform, Justice Dept. bias claims & more

December 14th, 2017 | Written by:

Rep. Bob Goodlatte

Congressman Bob Goodlatte spoke live this morning on WFIR amidst a busy time for Congress, one in which Goodlatte has played a prominent national role as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He spoke about the proposed tax reform bill, claims of bias in the Department of Justice, chain migration in the wake of the the New York City pipe bomb attack, and the Alabama election this week of Democrat Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate. Here is the full conversation:

12-14 Goodlatte Live-WEB

