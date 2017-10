Steve and Joanne Villers own the recently-opened Black Snake Meadery on Main Street in the Wasena neighborhood. They produce mead – a cross between wine and beer – in Carroll County but they live here. Today they formally cut the ribbon. The “Black Snake Meadery and Tasting Room” will also sell wine and cider by the glass; they’ll offer classes on mead making and Red Rooster Coffee will continue its tasting sessions once a month.

10-5 Meadery open