Bill would mandate coverage of 12-month birth control supply

February 14th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A bill advancing in the General Assembly would require health insurance companies to cover a 12-month supply of prescription birth control.A Senate committee approved the measure Monday. It has already passed the House of Delegates with only one no vote.The bill’s sponsor, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, says it will ease a burden for women and prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Three physicians testified in support of the measure.The bill doesn’t require that providers write a 12-month prescription.Opponents, including insurance industry representatives, said the bill could lead to waste.

