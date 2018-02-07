Bill advances to limit Va. college student info sharing

February 7th, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation aimed at limiting the distribution of university students’ contact information. The legislation came after a progressive political group used public records requests to get the cellphone numbers of students as part of a get-out-the-vote effort in last year’s election. NextGen Virginia obtained cellphone information from several public universities by requesting them under the state’s open records law. The bill, sponsored by Republican Del. Tony Wilt, requires a student’s consent  before contact information can be shared. The legislation easily passed the House Wednesday with bipartisan support and now goes to the Senate.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test