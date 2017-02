The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are holding on to the last Southern Professional Hockey League playoff spot as they face off at home this weekend with the team in the standings above them. Roanoke plays the Pensacola Ice Flyers tomorrow night and Saturday at the Berglund Center. Sam Ftorek is the Dawg’s head coach – hear an extended conversation below about the recent 6-game road trip and this weekend’s home games:

Sam Ftorek 2-15