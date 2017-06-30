Bev Fitzpatrick to retire from VMT

June 30th, 2017 | Written by:

Virginia Museum of Transportation Executive Director Bev Fitzpatrick will retire his position at the end of the calendar year after 11 years. The Museum made that announcement this morning. Officials say Fitzpatrick has brought the VMT to financial stability after he took over in 2006 when it was near bankruptcy.

(From VMT release): “I have loved this museum all my life and it’s amazing that this relationship started when the City Manager appointed me to the board. But it’s time after what this great staff has accomplished for a newer, younger leader to take this museum to its next great achievement,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with my wife and maybe even more time playing model trains and trucks.”

