Al Bedrosian will have a challenger for his Roanoke County Board of Supervisors seat in the Hollins District – retired Norfolk Southern employee Phil North will face off against Bedrosian in a June 13th primary for the Republican nomination. North says economic development will be a cornerstone of his primary campaign. He’ll make a formal announcement of his candidacy this Saturday at 2-pm at the Hollins Library.

