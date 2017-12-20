Bedrosian says he has “no regrets” at last board meeting
On his way out the door yesterday, Roanoke County supervisor Al Bedrosian once again railed against debt, raises voted on by the board, United Way, ICLEI and broadband in a special 20-minute comment period. The Hollins supervisor – who lost a Republican primary in June – also said he had “no regrets.” Phil North becomes the Hollins Supervisor next month. Bedrosian was also given a “Resolution of Appreciation” for his one term in office – which noted his “zeal and dedication.” A frozen yogurt franchise he has purchased will keep him busy for now.