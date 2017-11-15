Bedrosian: not enough input on issues like Cave Spring High School renovation

Roanoke County supervisor Al Bedrosian says he doesn’t remember hearing much about the possible relocation of students when they authorized funds for the Cave Spring High School renovation. Bedrosian made that comment this morning in-studio on WFIR. He was the only board member to vote against funding the 30-million dollar-plus renovation.

Hear a complete conversation with the outgoing Hollins district supervisor below:

