Bedrosian assails county’s debt load

It’s no shocker, but Roanoke County Supervisor Al Bedrosian declared today at a news conference he will vote “no” on the next fiscal year’s $187 million budget and a capital projects plan at the Board meeting tomorrow. He also assailed the county’s debt load. At the Hollins Library today in the district he represents, Bedrosian – who faces a Republican primary challenge next month – said the budget has increased by more than $15 million since he was elected more than three years ago.

