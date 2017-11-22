Bedford officials identify body found near shopping center

November 22nd, 2017

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found Saturday near the Graves Mill Shopping Center as 47-year-old Dana Ray of Forest. Officials say the cause of death is inconclusive pending toxicology reports, but there is no evidence of foul play

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: The deceased female found in Forest on Saturday morning November 18, 2017, was identified as Dana C. Ray, age 47, of Forest. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke advices the cause of death is inconclusive pending the results of the toxicology report. There is no evidence of foul-play.

 

