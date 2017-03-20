Bedford man arrested in connection with malicious wounding

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:On March 19, 2017 deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at an address on Hale St. in Goodview. When deputies arrived they heard screaming coming from the residence and located a female victim who had been shot. Upon investigation, it was determined that the suspect, Ronald Lumsden, had come to the residence and shot the female twice during a struggle. Lumsden then fled the scene in a pick-up truck. While deputies attended to the victim and processed the scene, officers with the Town of Bedford located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Lumsden was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Adult Detention Center in Bedford where he was charged with Felonious Assault/Malicious Wounding, Violation of a Protective Order and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without a bond.The victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.