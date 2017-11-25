Bedford County Sheriff’s Office earns re-accreditation

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office : On October 24, 2017, the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission held its fall conference at the Holiday Inn Select in Bristol, Virginia. The commission awarded the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office its fourth re-accreditation certificate. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received its initial accreditation in 1999. The accreditation assessment takes place every four years.

On Monday afternoon October 16, 2017, a three person Assessment Team arrived at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. The team was made up of law enforcement accreditation managers representing the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Park Police Department and the Vinton Police Department. The team first performed a walk-through inspection of the Bedford County Courthouse. The team then inspected a static display of a deputy sheriff’s patrol vehicle, animal control vehicle, K-9 deputy’s patrol vehicle, A.T.V.s, lake patrol boat and other specialty equipment and weapons. Also on Monday evening, one member of the team conducted a ride-along with a deputy for several hours.

On Tuesday morning, the assessment team conducted a walk-through inspection of the Sheriff’s Office including the administrative offices, record keeping practices, evidence rooms, file security and over-all security of the complex. After completing the walk-through inspection, the team began examining files containing the 188 standards required by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

On Wednesday morning the team returned to the sheriff’s office and completed the file review process. At 3:30 p.m. the team conducted an exit interview with Sheriff Brown and his Command Staff. The team reported no major or minor violations were found during the assessment.

Sheriff Brown acknowledges that without the dedicated and hard working men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office this major accomplishment would never happen. Especially Sgt. Brian Neal, who is the Office’s Accreditation Manager.

On Monday November 27, 2017, Mr. Derrick Mays, Department of Criminal Justice Services Accreditation Program Manager, will present the Re-Accreditation Certificate to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown at 7:00 p.m. at the Bedford County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting.