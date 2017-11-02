Bedford County officials searching for suspects involved in armed theft

The Bedford County Sheriff’s office is looking for two suspects who stole a safe at gunpoint yesterday afternoon from a home in Forest. Officials say the two entered a home on West Crossing Drive, took the safe, and left in a gray S-U-V. That led to a precautionary lock down at several nearby schools. We have full information on our website, Facebook and mobile app.

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 1:30 p.m. today, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from West Crossing Drive, Forest. The caller advised that two black males wearing ski masks entered his home armed with a handgun. The suspects took the callers safe and left in a grey SUV. The caller said one of the suspects was wearing a yellow jacket and the other had on a grey jacket. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies are actively searching the area for the suspect vehicle. As a precautionary measure several Forest schools were placed on a perimeter lock-down, which was lifted at 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.