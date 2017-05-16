Bedford Co. elementary school evacuated after “possible written threat”

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from the principal at Stewartsville Elementary School at 11:49 a.m. today advising that they had found a possible written threat at the school. The principal also stated they were evacuating the school as a safety precaution. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies along with Bedford County Fire and Rescue units responded to the school. Deputies will work with school officials to attempt to identify the person responsible for the threat. At this time law enforcement does not believe the threat is credible.