Ballast Point opens Botetourt brewery today, 25 years after its storefront founding

Ballast Point Brewery officials will cut the ribbon this morning to officially open its Botetourt County production facility. The brewery, tasting room and restaurant will employ about 175 people, and it is seen as a big economic and tourism boost for the region. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Ballast Point has come a long way since it was found 25 years ago:

Here is the company’s video history: