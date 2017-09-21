Ballast Point officials in town as production gets underway

Ballast Point officials say the Botetourt County brewery will deliver its beers not just to the eastern U.S. but to Europe as well. Ballast Point is now on a pace to produce about 200,000 barrels of beer a year at the brewery in Daleville initially – perhaps 2 million barrels at some point in the future. The bottling line can turn out 600 bottles per minute. Marty Birkel is the Ballast Point president, here today from California to cut the ribbon for the company’s brewery operations.

9-21 Ballast Point-Birkel#2-WEB